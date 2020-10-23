The release of the adventure thriller The Medium is approaching, and its creators, the Polish studio Bloober Team, decided to tell in more detail about the main feature of the game: double reality. We have already heard about it many times, but now you can find out more details of the appeal in it on Hermitgamer gaming site.

The heroine of the game, Marianna, has a gift: her spirit can fall into a parallel reality. Most of the time we will be “entirely” in one of the worlds, either real or ghostly. But sometimes the gift of Marianne combines both worlds, and then we see both at the same time the heroine’s hypostases.

At such moments, our management works for both Mariannes: real and ghostly. And we have to use these opportunities to solve riddles: an action that we perform in one of the worlds affects both.

The Medium releases December 10 on PC, Xbox Series X and Series S.