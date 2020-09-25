The best quotes of the day

Famous quotes about life

The most beautiful part of any painting is the frame. Even in the most beautiful music there is silence, in order to see the importance of silence. After all, I think Chicago will become the most beautiful most beautiful city in the world. Maybe we can show the government how to work better with a better architecture.

The most beautiful things in the world can not be seen or touched, they must be felt with the heart. Oooh, what a brilliant thought, thanks to the whole success group. Whether you are a student, teacher or lifelong learner, Vocabulary.com can help you improve your vocabulary systematically. As a verb to quote means to repeat someone’s words, attributing them to their creator..

I think great advertising is the most beautiful thing in the world. The most beautiful thing we can experience is mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science. The best and most beautiful things in the world can not be seen or touched – they must be felt with the heart..

We will be back with even better music and concepts to be able to say goodbye beautifully to “The Most Beautiful Moment of Life”. This is the most wonderful experience you will have.

One of the best qualities of true friendship is understanding and understanding. This most beautiful system of the sun, planets and comets can only be born with the advice and rule of an intelligent and powerful Being. Forty Wall Street is probably the most beautiful tower in New York. Although I can murmur in about seven or eight languages, English remains the most beautiful of the languages….