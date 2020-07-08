Mistakes To Avoid When Coming To Slovenia

Non-EU residents are entitled to get this tax back for purchases over a sure worth when the goods are exported. Travellers can ask the cashier to put in writing down their name on a invoice, then they will present this bill for tax returns when leaving Slovenia via Ljubljana Airport or any of the principle border crossings with Croatia. The National Museum of Slovenia in Ljubljana (Presernova 20, entrance from Muzejska Street), is the oldest and largest Slovene museum. It was the primary constructing assigned solely to Slovene tradition.

Let’s Go Slovenia On Twitter

In Ljubljana, this tends to be hidden from vacationers, so make certain to ask. Prices are generally excessive in comparison with the rest of the European Union. For instance slovenian women, a half-litre beer is usually bought at half the worth outside Ljubljana in comparison with pub gross sales inside the town.