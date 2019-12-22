Naturalist believe that there is no God. They believe in blind evolution and game of chances which lead to the development and creation of most sophisticated species including human beings . I believe in a God and my belief in Him strengthens further when I studied the life of honey bees. Let’s join in and decide by yourself that if they are a creation of a God or if they follow the principle of natural selection as proposed by Darwin.

Design methodology in construction of a honeycomb

Flakes of wax are removed by the enlarged tarsal joint of the hind leg from four paired glands on the underside of the abdomen and passed forward to construction manipulations by the front legs and the mandibles. The wax is mixed with saliva and kneaded to proper consistency and degree of plasticity at which it can best be molded.

All the cells of a comb are hexagonal in shape which walls which meet at 120 degree. The cell wall thickness is .073 mm, and is constructed .95 meters from the neighboring cell.

Such is the class, quality and intellect of this massively super-classical sub-class of the class ‘insects’.

Grouping and working:

Honey bees are divided into three groups on the basis of functions they perform:

The Queen which lays thousands of eggs each days

The drones which mate with the queen and die afterwards.

The workers which collect necter from flowers and convert them to honey.

The Queen lies in the center of the comb whereas the workers form the rims, temperature around the rims is maintained by continues fanning which produces frictional energy to maintain temperature to 35 degree celcius.

When the nest is built inside a cave or a hollow tree, the levels of carbondioxide increases because of poor ventilation. The worker bees divide themselves into groups, move to the exit and sit their in position with tails directing outward. They fan their wings for 10 seconds to waft the stale air outside to be replaced by the fresh air. They begin fanning simultaneously and stop simultaneously.

The bees tend to differentiate between the honey and the royal jelly which is produced by the workers bees as a ‘staple’ food for the queen bee as she has to do the laborious job of thousands of eggs each day.

The surveyor ( worker) honey bees move in the fields to look out for the next most appropriate site for the nest. The bees after surveying reports to the queen by posing and dancing in various styles before the queen. Queen makes the final decision after comparing and contrasting variables.

Health benefits of Honey:

Not to forget the health benefits of this very auspicious, delicious and qualitative food processed and produced after continues mixing of nectar with the saliva before finalising the product.

Health benefits include:

1) treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

2) treatment of pulmonary diseases.

3)renal, skin and neural diseases of oral cavity

4) inflammation of female genitals

5) treatment of cervix of uterus

6) treatment of eye sores which are otherwise incurable

The Holy Quran says:

“And thy Lord has inspired the bee, saying, make thou houses in the hills and in the trees and in the trellises which they build.”

‘ Then eat of every kind of fruit and follows the ways of the Lord that have been made easy for thee. Their comes forth from their bellies a drink of varying hues. Therein is a cure for man. Surely,in that is a sign for the people who reflect’.

( Chapter 16, verse 69-70).