If there would have been no God, there would have been no life, earth and the universe, because it is He who created the heavens and the earth in six successive stages and then set his throne on water.

In the book, one of the famous mathematian and astronomer, Dr. Merlin Grant Smith writes:

” God could talk with man. Even man could talk with God. And the first great thing God told man was that it was He who had made him and the marvellous universe around him”.

God speaks now as He did in the previous age. More than a hundred thousand prophets of God, from Moses to Jesus and From Jesus to the prophet of Islam ( Peace and blessings of God upon all), received direct revelations from God, in the form of Holy in Torah, Bible and the Quran.

All the messangers of God, unequivocally advocated the presence of a God, who is the master of the universe. The whole lot of people around them unilaterally turned against the prophets , but did the prophets, any of them, ever retreated in their stance? They became firmer in their beliefs, definitely it was the God who assured them of success against the opressors and the transgressors.

Let’s read through some of the verses of the Holy Quran which lays emphasis on the creation of the earth and the heavens by the God.

” Allah is He who raised up the heavens without any pillars that you can see” ( 13:3)

Allah has created the heavens and the earth with truth ( i.e in accordance with the requirements of wisdom). In that surely is a sign for the believers. (29:45)

“All praise belongs to Allah , the maker of the heavens and the earth”. (35:2)

“Blessed is He who has made mansions (of stars) in heavens and placed there in a lamp and a moon giving light”. (25:62)

“Are you in doubt concerning Allah,maker of the heavens and the earth”.(14:11)

Night and day,this is all I can say

This is My God, this is My God.