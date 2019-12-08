God is One and is the Creator of this very universe. Those who don’t believe in God must ponder over the examples of some of the very exceptionally talented animals in the wild, let’s have a glimpse of some of the iconic animals with ‘ultrasensational’ capabilities which couldn’t have been produced without a Creator.

1) Electrical eels:

Electrical eels uses electrical current to identify and locate objects, primarily as a navigation tool. The voltage is altered on nearing an object which can kill the object in close proximity. The electrical system remains cool and calm under ordinary conditions to conserve energy. Isn’t this the creation of a God?

2) Duck-billed Platylus:

Duck-billed Platylus is so sensitive to electrical fields that it can detect an electrical sensation as feeble as five hundred millionth of a volt. Purely classified content is this animal and it’s unique capability of detecting minutest of electr

3) Sharks:

Sharks can event detect a stationary animal in the surroundings on the basis of muscle contraction and expansion during respiration.

4) Crustacean Copilia:

The retina of Crustacean Copilia contains nine light detectors but is blessed with unique capability of scanning the image to the extent that some picture is developed. Such is the power of an All-wise Creator.

It is the God, who planned this world. Life didn’t evolve out of a game of chances. Above examples clearly illustrates the presence of a God.

God is One and has to be recognized if we are to preserve ourself and our loved ones in these disrupting, violent times. The Crusade is on and it’s the might of God which is the only shield against all sorts of tyranny and opression.