Those who don’t believe in God, we present some evidences, as highlighted and recognized by some of the very important people of their times.

We start by quoting the Holy Quran which says:

” In the creation of the heavens and the earth, and in the alterations of the night and day, there are indeed signs for men of understanding”.

Let’s start with Max Plank, who was awarded Nobel prize in Physics, in the year 1920. He says:

” Religion and natural sciences are fighting a joint battle in an incessant, never-relaxing crusade against skepticism, against dogmatism and against superstition, and the rallying cry in this crusade has always been and always be One God”.

An astonishing scientist, Dr. Albert Einstein, who is famous for his theory of relativity says:

“The most beautiful and the most powerful emotion we can experience is the sensation of mystical. It is the sower of all the true sciences. He to whom this emotion is a stranger, who can no longer wonder stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead”.

He further goes on to say:

” My religion consists of a humble admiration of illimitable superior spirit who reveals himself in slightest details we are able to perceive with our frail and feeble minds. That deeply emotional conviction of the presence of a superior reasoning power, which is revealed in incomprehensible universe, forms my idea of God.”

Dr. Frank Allen, professor of Biophysics, university of Manitoba, Canada, in his essay, origin of the world, by chance or by design, says:

” Four remarkable properties of water: it’s power of absorbing vast quantities of oxygen at low temperatures, its maximum density at 4 degree celcius above freezing whereby rivers and lakes remain in liquid form, the lesser density of ice than water which keeps it on the surface, and it’s power of dissipating great amounts of heat as it freezes, preserve life in oceans, lakes and rivers through out winters”.

The above statement clearly directs these attributes towards a God, the master of the universe.

The Quran says:

” And among the mountain are streaks, white and red, of diverse hues and others Raven black and in the like manner there are men and beasts and cattle, of various colors. Only those of His servants who possess knowledge fear Allah”. ( 35: 27-28).

Sir James Jeans, the famous astronomer of his times, at Cambridge University, was deeply moved by this verse and responded :

” What was that? It is those alone who have knowledge fear God. Wonderful, extraordinary. It has taken me fifty years of continual study and observation to realize this fact”.

For those who want to see God with literal eyes should first see air , intelligence, honesty , scent, and similar attributes which are felt with there effects.

Bow down before Lord , asking Him for help , if one sincerely wants to feel His sensation and He will reply in magnificent and explicit way.