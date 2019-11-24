Those who don’t believe in the existence of God, here are five points which ensures that God is here, there and everywhere.

1) Prophets and saints:

Over one hundred thousand prophets including Moses, Jesus and Muhammad ( peace and blessings of God on all), were most prestigious, honest and trustworthy people of their times. They never spoke lie and people trusted their honesty blindly. What starts to happen suddenly that they start speaking lies in the name of God, without fearing people’s resentment. They risk all their fame and name in doing so and don’t worry about the consequences. Certainly they have had a close look at God which strengthen their heart and soul in times of shear hatred, resentment and boycott compaigns.

2) testimonies of the most truthful and the most trusted people:

The testimony of Moses, Jesus, Jonah, Jacob, Abraham, Elias and all other truthful people bear witness in favor of God. They all believed in One God and taught others to so. People turned against them.

3) Human nature:

Human nature itself is a big proof in favor of existence of God. What prompts human to avoid entering incestuous relationship. Why do we hate coming into contact with urine and excreta of different types. What abhor us from avoiding sinful acts such as speaking lies or to desist from theft and robberies. It’s the God who resides within us who is the most pious of all and directs our actions in the right direction.

4) step-wise evolution of life from weakness to strengthen:

There can be no creation without a Creator. God created everything from nothingness. Human beings are created out from a sperm drop and is raised from state of weakness to strengthen in the gradual process of evolution. Definitely God is the Creator of humans and of the whole universe.

5) perfect matching of physical attributes:

Life exist in pairs, eyes need light to see objects, lungs are provided with oxygen to breathe. Plants are provided with roots to suck water and are provided with leaves to capture sunlight via chlorophyll. Such a perfect match cannot happen by game of chances. It’s the God who has planned each and everything.